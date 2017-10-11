﻿

Smutty Social Media, November 10, 2017

Maria Posted by Maria at November 10, 2017 17:57:55 November 10, 2017 17:57:55

Can JLo bring back the GUESS? shirt? I already want one. 

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Fergie and Liev are in the Bahamas for a hotel reopening. Not a bad gig. And I am crazy to Gossip Genie this? Not forever, but maybe for a weekend.

 

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

I don’t have the odds for it like Lainey, but Tom Brady is my Sexiest Man Alive prediction. He would want it, and so would the NFL. They’ve had David Beckham, so why not all-American boy Tom Brady? The NFL would certainly like the positive publicity. (Lainey: well, since you asked, I’ll get this post up momentarily.)  

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

What’s the most random thing you browse for late at night? Mine is shoelaces. 

I like the Christmas creep. The more time to prepare, the better. But on December 26, I want it all gone. 

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Like Lainey said, no f-cking underdog is sponsored by AT&T. And yet, those closest to her keep insisting on how unfair it all is. 

 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


 

 Photos:
Backgrid ﻿
Tags: Smutty Social Media
Related on LaineyGossip

No Related Articles

Previous Article Next Article
More on LaineyGossip